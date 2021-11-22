Share Page Support Us
Lynda Carter, Loni Anderson Partners in Crime Publicity Photo

Lynda Carter, Loni Anderson Partners in Crime Publicity Photo [210906-0168]
View larger
This image features the beautiful Lynda Carter and Loni Anderson posing for a publicity photo for the 1984 television series Partners in Crime. In the series, Carter plays Carole Stanwyck and Anderson co-starred as Sydney Kovak. After their ex-husband Raymond is murdered, the pair set out to track down his killer and eventually decide to run the detective agency the man has left them.

