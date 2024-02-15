De Niro Con (2024)

Spring Studios

United States > New York > New York City > > 10013

De Niro Con is a special tribute to New York-born film legend Robert De Niro. Coinciding with the Tribeca Festival, this experience packs set recreations, costume exhibits, behind-the-scenes chats, screenings, and reunions into one unforgettable weekend.

De Niro Archive Gallery

An exhibit of rare photos, annotated scripts, props, and other materials from De Niro’s personal archives, chronicling his early life through today.

Immersive Film

A 6-screen immersive film by Little Cinema, that bridges the gap between pop culture and high art. The commissioned film will weave De Niro’s films together, creating new relationships and dialogue between his iconic characters. The ~20-minute experience hosts up to 100 guests at a time, enveloping the audience from all sides.

Interactive Fan Experiences Convention Floor

Including iconic film set recreations, photo ops, costume displays, fireside chats with behind-the-scenes collaborators, costume and impersonation contests,, and more.

Film Screenings and Discussions

A curated selection of screenings, talks, and reunions celebrating De Niro’s career and collaborations.