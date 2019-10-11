An American Werewolf In London Special Limited Edition Set with Poster and Reproduction Lobby Cards

View larger $49.95 $37.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock





Set SKU: 191010-79370-1

UPC: 760137296584

Part No: AV226

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Frank Oz | Jim Henson | John Landis items

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards | Memorabilia | Movies & TV | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Arrow | Universal

Original U.S. Release: August 21, 1981

Item Release Date: October 29, 2019

Rating: R

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

One of the greatest directors of the 1980s, John Landis (The Blues Brothers, Trading Places), expertly combines macabre horror with dark humor in the lycanthropic classic, An American Werewolf in London. American tourists David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffin Dunne) are savaged by an unidentified vicious animal whilst hiking on the Yorkshire Moors. David awakes in a London hospital to find his friend dead and his life in disarray. Retiring to the home of a beautiful nurse (Jenny Agutter, Walkabout) to recuperate, he soon experiences disturbing changes to his mind and body, undergoing a full-moon transformation that will unleash terror on the streets of the capital… An American Werewolf in London had audiences howling with laughter and recoiling in terror upon its cinema release. Landis’ film has gone on to become one of the most important horror films of its decade, rightly lauded for its masterful set-pieces, uniquely unsettling atmosphere and Rick Bakers’ truly ground-breaking, Oscar-winning special makeup effects. Now restored in 4K, and presented with an abundance of extra features, this big beast of horror can be devoured as never before…

Special Features

New 2018 4K restoration from the original camera negative supervised by John Landis

New audio commentary by Beware the Moon filmmaker Paul Davis

Audio Commentary by actors David Naughton and Griffin Dunne

Mark of The Beast: The Legacy of the Universal Werewolf, newly produced, feature-length documentary by filmmaker Daniel Griffith, featuring interviews with John Landis, David Naughton, Joe Dante and more

An American Filmmaker in London, a newly filmed interview with John Landis in which he reflects on his time working in Britain and British cinema

I Think He's a Jew: The Werewolf's Secret, new video essay by filmmaker Jon Spira (Elstree 1976) about how Landis’ film explores Jewish identity

The Werewolf’s Call, Corin Hardy, director of The Nun, chats with writer Simon Ward about their formative experiences with Landis’ film

Wares of the Wolf, new featurette in which SFX artist Dan Martin and Tim Lawes of The Prop Store look at some of the original costumes and special effects artefacts from the film

Beware the Moon, Paul Davis’ acclaimed, feature-length exploration of Landis’ film which boasts extensive cast and crew interviews

Making An American Werewolf in London, a short archival featurette on the film’s production

An Interview with John Landis, a lengthy archival interview with the director about the film

Makeup Artist Rick Baker on An American Werewolf in London, the legendary make-up artist discusses his work on the film

I Walked with a Werewolf, an archival interview with the make-up artist about Universal horror and its legacy of Wolfman films

Casting of the Hand, archival footage from Rick Baker's workshop as they cast David Naughton's hand

Outtakes

Original trailers, teasers and radio spots

Extensive image gallery featuring over 200 stills, posters and other ephemera

Reversible sleeve featuring original poster art and artwork by Graham Humphreys

Double-sided fold-out poster

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Limited 60-page booklet featuring new writing by Travis Crawford and Simon Ward, archival articles and original reviews

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Audio: Original uncompressed 1.0 mono and optional 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Subtitles: Optional subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Cast: Albert Moses | Brian Glover | David Naughton | David Schofield | Frank Oz | Griffin Dunne | Jenny Agutter | Jim Henson | Joe Belcher | Lila Kaye | Rik Mayall

Directors: John Landis

Project Name: An American Werewolf in London

Artists: Graham Humphreys

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Lobby Cards | Memorabilia | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Universal