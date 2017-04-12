Twitter
The Serpent and the Rainbow Collector's Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

The Serpent and the Rainbow Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
The Serpent and the Rainbow Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
The Serpent and the Rainbow Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

Blu-raySKU: 170413-64465-1
UPC: 826663165579
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Horror | Suspense | Thriller
Studio: Shout Factory
Original U.S. Release: February 5, 1988
Item Release Date: February 23, 2016
Rating: R
Details

Don’t Bury Me… I’m Not Dead!

Wes Craven (A Nightmare On Elm Street, Scream) directs this terrifying story of one man’s nightmarish journey into the blood-curdling, deadly world of voodoo.

A Harvard anthropologist (Bill Pullman, Lake Placid, Independence Day) is sent to Haiti to retrieve a strange powder that is said to have the power to bring human beings back from the dead. In his quest to find the miracle drug, the cynical scientist enters the rarely seen netherworld of walking zombies, blood rites and ancient curses.

Based on the true-to-life experiences of Wade Davis, starring Cathy Tyson (Mona Lisa), Zakes Mokae (Dust Devil, Waterworld), Paul Winfield (The Terminator, Damnation Alley) and Michael Gough (Horror of Dracula, Batman), and filmed on location in Haiti, it’s a frightening excursion into black magic and the supernatural!

Special Features

  • 2015 HD transfer from the inter-positive film element
  • Audio commentary with actor Bill Pullman
  • “The Making of The Serpent and the Rainbow,” featuring new interviews with actor Bill Pullman, author Wade Davis, director of photography John Lindley, and special makeup effects artists Lance Anderson & David Anderson
  • Original Theatrical Trailer and TV Spot
  • Still Gallery

Specifications

  • Runtime: 98
  • Region: A
  • Aspect Ratio: 1080P High Definition Widescreen 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Aleta Mitchell | Badja Djola | Bill Pullman | Brent Jennings | Cathy Tyson | Conrad Roberts | Dey Young | Jaime Pina Gautier | Michael Gough | Paul Guilfoyle | Paul Winfield | Theresa Merritt | William Newman | Zakes Mokae
Directors: Wes Craven

