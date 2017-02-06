Sorceress Uncensored Director Approved Edition

$19.95
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Thriller
Studio: Synapse
Original U.S. Release: January 4, 1995
Item Release Date: June 14, 2016
Rating: NR
Details
Larry Barnes (Larry Poindexter) is on the fast track to a partnership in a prestigious law firm, and his sexy witch wife Erica (Julie Strain, HEAVY METAL 2000) will do anything to keep her husband happy. But Erica makes a fatal mistake when she tries to kill Larry’s main competition for the partnership, Howard Reynolds (Edward Albert, GALAXY OF TERROR). With Howard now crippled for life from Erica’s dark magic, his wife Amelia (Linda Blair, THE EXORCIST) plots her revenge. Using witchcraft and a mystical medallion, Amelia tries to destroy everyone and everything in Larry’s life!
All the pleasures of the flesh and malevolence of black magic collide in this newly remastered and uncensored version of Jim Wynorski’s SORCERESS (aka TEMPTRESS). Presented for the first time ever from a new 2K scan of the original uncut film element, this release features sex scene footage and additional nudity removed from the original release.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Director Jim Wynorski
- Additional Audio Commentary with Director Jim Wynorski and SPFX Artist/Actor/Director, Tom Savini
- Original Never-Before-Seen Uncensored Version Remastered in 2K from Original Vault Materials
Specifications
- Runtime: 89 minutes
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Audio: DTS HD MA 2.0 Stereo
- Region: All Regions
Cast: Edward Albert | Fred Olen Ray | Julie Strain | Kristi Ducati | Larry Poindexter | Lenny Juliano | Linda Blair | Michael Parks. | Rochelle Swanson | Toni Naples | William Marshall
Directors: Jim Wynorski
