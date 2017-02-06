Tenebrae Limited Steel Book Combo Edition

View larger $69.99 $59.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7

Italian terror master Dario Argento elevates the Giallo genre to new heights with 1982’s TENEBRAE, a darkly humorous, futuristic and notoriously grisly horror film many consider to be one of his finest works. American mystery author Peter Neal (Anthony Franciosa) comes to Italy to promote his newest novel, TENEBRAE. Unfortunately, a razor-wielding serial killer is on the loose, taunting Neal and murdering those around him in gruesome fashion just like the character in his novel. As the mystery surrounding the killings spirals out of control, Neal investigates the crimes on his own, leading to a mind-bending, genre-twisting conclusion that will leave you breathless! Featuring an amazing music score from Claudio Simonetti, Fabio Pignatelli and Massimo Morante (of Italian progressive-rock band, Goblin), this all-new 1080p high-definition TENEBRAE restoration from original uncut negative elements is presented here, for the FIRST TIME EVER, with rare English insert shots never-before-seen on any optical disc release! Also stars John Saxon (A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET), Daria Nicolodi (Dario Argento’s PHENOMENA) and John Steiner (CALIGULA).

3-Disc (Blu-ray, DVD & CD) Limited Steelbook Edition of Dario Argento's Horror Classic! Only 3000 Units Produced!

All-new Synapse Films supervised color correction and restoration of a 1080p scan from the original camera negative, presented in the original aspect ratio of 1.85:1

Dual English and Italian language options with newly-translated English subtitle tracks for both

Audio commentary track featuring film critic and Argento scholar, Maitland McDonagh

Rare high-definition 1080p English sequence insert shots, playable within the film via Seamless Branching

Feature-length documentary, YELLOW FEVER: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE GIALLO by High Rising Productions, chronicling the Giallo film genre from its beginnings as early 20th century crime fiction, to its later influences on the modern slasher film genre

Original UNSANE (U.S. version of TENEBRAE) end credits sequence

Alternate opening credits sequence

International theatrical trailer

Japanese SHADOW theatrical trailer

19 Track Remastered Full Soundtrack CD

Runtime: 101 minutes

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1080p (1.85:1) Presentation

Region: Region A

Language: English and Italian Language Options

Audio: Original Mono 2.0 Release Mixes

Cast: Ania Pieroni | Anthony Franciosa | Carola Stagnaro | Christian Borromeo | Daria Nicolodi | Eva Robins | Giuliano Gemma | John Saxon | John Steiner | Lara Wendel | Mirella D'Angelo | Veronica Lario

Directors: Dario Argento

