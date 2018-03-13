Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]

Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
View larger
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]

$10.99

$3.99


1 in stock


BookSKU: 180313-70929-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: James Stewart  items
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Book Based | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: Dell Books
Original U.S. Release: September 21, 1951
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Theodore Honey is a shy engineer whose eccentric interests are frowned upon in aviation circles. After a commercial airplane crashes in Newfoundland under unexplained circumstances, Honey is determined to prove his unorthodox theory about what went wrong to his superiors, before more lives are lost. But while flying to the crash scene to investigate, Honey discovers to his horror that he is on board one of the defective planes and that he and his fellow passengers, including a friendly young stewardess and an aging movie actress, are in imminent peril.

Nevil Shute’s No Highway was adapted into the thriller No Highway in the Sky, which was released in 1951.

The book is in acceptable condition, with some page yellowing from years of storage, along with signs of wear on the cover, bends, creases and some discoloration & small tears.

Specifications

  • Size: 4.25x6.5 in

Cast: Elizabeth Allan | Glynis Johns | Jack Hawkins | James Stewart | Janette Scott | Marlene Dietrich | Ronald Squire
Directors: Henry Koster
Authors: Nevil Shute
Project Name: No Highway in the Sky

Related Items

Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
Dunkirk Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Hans Zimmer
The Stanley Kubrick Archives Hardcover Edition
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
The Hitman’s Bodyguard Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
Alien Queen Comic Cover Stretched Canvas Print
The Gate Vestron Video Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
The House of the Devil & I Can See You Original Motion Picture Soundtracks
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)

Categories

Book Based | Dell Books | Drama | Softcover Books | Thrillers | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *