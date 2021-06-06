Share Page Support Us
Edward Scissorhands 30th Anniversary Deluxe Ice Sculpture Blue with Snow Splatter Vinyl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$68.99
$54.90
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210505-86908-1
UPC: 728028499483
Part No: WW090
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Waxwork Records is excited to present the 30th Anniversary deluxe release of Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, composed by Danny Elfman. Starring Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder, and Vincent Price, Edward Scissorhands is a dark-fantasy romance film that follows the story of a humanoid (Depp) that is taken in by a suburban family as a young man. Edward soon comes to be the talk of the town as his curious neighbors become intrigued by his mysterious behavior and by his hands, which are comprised entirely of scissor blades.

The soundtrack by four-time Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman is a fairytale-esque composition of beautiful choral arrangements over orchestral melodies. With each track, the tale of Edward and Kim unfolds through whimsical strings and sprawling vocal lines. The soundtrack to Edward Scissorhands evokes an array of emotions but leaves you feeling hopeful.

This special anniversary album features 180 gram “Ice Sculpture Blue with Snow Splatter” colored vinyl, new artwork by Ruiz Burgos, deluxe packaging, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating, an 11 x 11 inch art print insert, and re-mastered audio for vinyl from the original masters.

Special Features

  • The Original 1990 Motion Picture Music by Danny Elfman
  • Beautiful new artwork by Ruiz Burgos
  • Deluxe packaging
  • Old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with satin coating
  • Includes 11x11 inch art print insert
  • Re-mastered audio for vinyl from original masters
  • Pressed on 180 gram "Ice Sculpture Blue with Snow Splatter" colored vinylThe Original 1990 Motion Picture Music by Danny Elfman

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180-gram Ice Sculpture Blue with Snow Splatter Vinyl
