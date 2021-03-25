Share Page Support Us
Freeway 2: Confessions of a Trick Baby Blu-ray Edition

Freeway 2: Confessions of a Trick Baby Blu-ray Edition
When You Live in the Fast Lane, There’s No Looking Back!

Despite the efforts of her sleazy attorney, Mr. Butz (David Alan Grier), teen drug dealer/car thief Crystal (Natasha Lyonne) is sentenced to a 25-year prison term, the first segment of which will be served in a youth correctional facility where she will be treated for her rampant bulimia. There, in-between binge/purge marathons with her fellow eating-disordered inmates and relentless harassment of the hapless authorities, she fends off the lesbian advances of her psychotic cellmate, Cyclona (Maria Celedonio), a serial killer who’s just received a life sentence.

The two escape together and embark on a cross-country road trip in search of Sister Gomez (Vincent Gallo), the beneficent nun who protected Cyclona from the sexual predations of her family during her troubled childhood south of the border. Where writer/director Matthew Bright’s original Freeway was a modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, Freeway 2 riffs on Hansel and Gretel in this over-the-top action-comedy-crime cult classic.

Special Features

  • Brand new 4k scan from original uncut negative
  • All new interviews with director Matthew Bright and producer Chris Hanley
  • Behind the Scenes featurette featuring John Landis (Animal House, The Blues Brothers)
  • All star cast includes Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black), David Alan Grier (Jumanji), Vincent Gallo (Buffalo '66), April Telek (Supernatural), Max Perlich (Cliffhanger) and legendary director John Landis in a cameo appearance

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 98 min
