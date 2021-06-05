Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition

Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
View larger
Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition
$45.99
$41.97
See Options

4 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210605-87291-1
UPC: 728028499551
Part No: WW094
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Alice, Sweet Alice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter Vinyl Edition

Presenting the debut release of ALICE, SWEET ALICE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Stephen Lawrence. Alice, Sweet Alice is a 1976 American Slasher-Horror film directed by Alfred Sole and starring Brooke Shields in her film debut. Set in 1961 New Jersey, the film focuses on a troubled adolescent girl who becomes the suspect in the brutal murder of her younger sister at her first communion, as well as in a series of unsolved stabbings that follow.

In the years since its release, Alice, Sweet Alice has gained a cult following and is considered a contemporary classic of the slasher sub-genre in critical circles. It has also been the focus of scholarship in the areas of horror film studies, particularly regarding its depictions of Roman Catholicism, child emotional neglect, and the disintegration of the American nuclear family.

The film’s chilling score was composed by Stephen Lawrence. Lawrence is an American composer that has scored more than 300 songs and musical cues for Sesame Street, resulting in three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition. The music of Alice, Sweet Alice features heavy usage of dissonant strings, repetitive keys, church organ, and motifs that segue from eerily mischievous and playful to dread inducing and utterly haunting.

Available for the very first time in any format, the complete soundtrack to Alice, Sweet Alice comes available on 180 gram “Yellow Rain Coat with Blood Red Splatter,” deluxe packaging with new artwork by Steven Reeves, old style tip-on gatefold jackets, a heavyweight insert, exclusive composer liner notes, and original recording session photography.

Special Features

  • Features the Complete Film Music by Stephen Lawrence
  • Available for the First Time on Vinyl
  • Features Brand New Full Package Artwork by Steven Reeves
  • 180 Gram "Yellow Raincoat with Blood Red Splatter" Colored Vinyl
  • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets
  • Heavyweight Printed Inserts
  • Exclusive Composer Liner Notes
  • Original 1976 Recording Session Photography

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: 180 Gram Vinyl
Explore More...

Related Items

DC Comics Batman Issue Number 400 Anniversary Issue Stephen King Intro (1986) [12321]
Kevin Smith’s Clerks 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Blade Runner Music Composed by Vangelis 25th Anniversary
The Invasion of the Body Snatchers – Dell First Edition Paperback (1961)
The Dark Knight Limited Hardcover Edition SIGNED by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson and Lynn Varley (1986)
Johnnie To’s Drug War Blu-ray Edition (2013) [309]
Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films
Barbarella Blu-ray
Piranha 16 x 28 inch Lithograph Poster (1978)
VinylSKU: 210605-87291-1
UPC: 728028499551
Part No: WW094
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New