Ennio Morricone Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks CD Edition

This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone A must have! Limited CD 24 tracks.

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius. A must have.

Playlists

Copkiller

In Pieno Petto

Il Trio Infernale

Oltre Il Silenzio

Evaporazioni

Orazione

Corleone

Passeggiata Notturna

Assassinio Sul Lago

Qui Ci Scappa Il Morto

Diario Di Un Pazzo

Rapimento

Gli Intoccabili (Titoli)

Notte Non Notte

Breathlessly (A Perdifiato)

L'Attentato

Regalo Di Nozze

Il Segreto (To The Farmhouse)

Preludio Alla Prima Moglie

Musica Per 11 Violini

Seq. 12 (Bonus Track)

Anif (Bonus Track)

Il Fiore Delle Mille E Una Notte (Tema Del Demome Quinto) (Bonus Track)

