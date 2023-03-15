Ennio Morricone Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks CD Edition

- Select Cult Filmography: Drammi Gotici | Il Serpente | The Cat O' Nine Tails | The Devil In the Brain | The Infernal
- Composers: Ennio Morricone
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Horror
- Studios: Rustblade
- Product Release Date: September 9, 2016
This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone A must have! Limited CD 24 tracks.
For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius. A must have.
Playlists
Copkiller
In Pieno Petto
Il Trio Infernale
Oltre Il Silenzio
Evaporazioni
Orazione
Corleone
Passeggiata Notturna
Assassinio Sul Lago
Qui Ci Scappa Il Morto
Diario Di Un Pazzo
Rapimento
Gli Intoccabili (Titoli)
Notte Non Notte
Breathlessly (A Perdifiato)
L'Attentato
Regalo Di Nozze
Il Segreto (To The Farmhouse)
Preludio Alla Prima Moglie
Musica Per 11 Violini
Seq. 12 (Bonus Track)
Anif (Bonus Track)
Il Fiore Delle Mille E Una Notte (Tema Del Demome Quinto) (Bonus Track)
