Ennio Morricone Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks CD Edition

Ennio Morricone Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks CD Edition
$12.73
$11.57
See Options

3 in stock
CD
SKU: 230316-106931
UPC: 4250137219028
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone A must have! Limited CD 24 tracks.

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius. A must have.

Playlists

  • Copkiller
    In Pieno Petto
    Il Trio Infernale
    Oltre Il Silenzio
    Evaporazioni
    Orazione
    Corleone
    Passeggiata Notturna
    Assassinio Sul Lago
    Qui Ci Scappa Il Morto
    Diario Di Un Pazzo
    Rapimento
    Gli Intoccabili (Titoli)
    Notte Non Notte
    Breathlessly (A Perdifiato)
    L'Attentato
    Regalo Di Nozze
    Il Segreto (To The Farmhouse)
    Preludio Alla Prima Moglie
    Musica Per 11 Violini
    Seq. 12 (Bonus Track)
    Anif (Bonus Track)
    Il Fiore Delle Mille E Una Notte (Tema Del Demome Quinto) (Bonus Track)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
