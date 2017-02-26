Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition

View larger $29.95 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170226-63373-1

UPC: 760137972389

Part No: AV082

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Horror | Thriller

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: January 2, 1974

Item Release Date: February 21, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The United States gave motorcycle-mad cinemagoers Easy Rider, The Wild One and The Wild Angels. The United Kingdom gave them Psychomania, the tale of zombie bikers run amok is southern England. The Living Dead are a delinquent biker gang, fond of causing havoc on British roadways and making out in graveyards. Gang leader Tom (Nicky Henson) also has a Satanist for a mother, and when he discovers the secret of immortality, the name of his motley crew takes on a more literal meaning… Directed by Hammer veteran Don Sharp (The Kiss of the Vampire, The Devil-Ship Pirates) and co-starring Beryl Reid (Dr. Phibes Rises Again) and George Sanders (Village of the Damned), Psychomania is a wonderfully offbeat gem, outlandish and eccentric in equal measure.

Special Features

2K restoration from preservation negatives

High Definition (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original 1.0 mono audio (uncompressed on the Blu-ray)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Brand-new interview with star Nicky Henson

Return of the Living Dead, an archive featurette containing interviews actors Henson, Mary Larkin, Denis Gilmore, Roy Holder and Rocky Taylor

Sound of Psychomania, an archive interview with composer John Cameron

Riding Free, an archive interview with 'Riding Free' singer Harvey Andrews

Hell for Leather, a brand-new featurette on the company who supplied the film's costumes

Remastering Psychomania, a look at the film's restoration from the original 35mm black and white separation masters

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by the Twins of Evil

Collector's booklet containing writing by Vic Pratt, William Fowler and Andrew Roberts (First Pressing)

Specifications

Runtime: 90

Number of Discs: 2

Language: English

Cast: Ann Michelle | Beryl Reid | Denis Gilmore | George Sanders | June Brown | Lane Meddick | Mary Larkin | Miles Greenwood | Nicky Henson | Patrick Holt | Peter Whitting | Robert Hardy | Rocky Taylor | Roy Holder

Directors: Don Sharp

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Horror | Movies & TV | Thriller | Throwback Space