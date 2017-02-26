Twitter
Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition

Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition
Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition
Psychomania (The Death Wheelers) Collector’s 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition

Original U.S. Release: January 2, 1974
Item Release Date: February 21, 2017
Details

The United States gave motorcycle-mad cinemagoers Easy Rider, The Wild One and The Wild Angels. The United Kingdom gave them Psychomania, the tale of zombie bikers run amok is southern England. The Living Dead are a delinquent biker gang, fond of causing havoc on British roadways and making out in graveyards. Gang leader Tom (Nicky Henson) also has a Satanist for a mother, and when he discovers the secret of immortality, the name of his motley crew takes on a more literal meaning… Directed by Hammer veteran Don Sharp (The Kiss of the Vampire, The Devil-Ship Pirates) and co-starring Beryl Reid (Dr. Phibes Rises Again) and George Sanders (Village of the Damned), Psychomania is a wonderfully offbeat gem, outlandish and eccentric in equal measure.

Special Features

  • 2K restoration from preservation negatives
  • High Definition (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
  • Original 1.0 mono audio (uncompressed on the Blu-ray)
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
  • Brand-new interview with star Nicky Henson
  • Return of the Living Dead, an archive featurette containing interviews actors Henson, Mary Larkin, Denis Gilmore, Roy Holder and Rocky Taylor
  • Sound of Psychomania, an archive interview with composer John Cameron
  • Riding Free, an archive interview with 'Riding Free' singer Harvey Andrews
  • Hell for Leather, a brand-new featurette on the company who supplied the film's costumes
  • Remastering Psychomania, a look at the film's restoration from the original 35mm black and white separation masters
  • Theatrical trailer
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by the Twins of Evil
  • Collector's booklet containing writing by Vic Pratt, William Fowler and Andrew Roberts (First Pressing)

Specifications

  • Runtime: 90
  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Language: English

Cast: Ann Michelle | Beryl Reid | Denis Gilmore | George Sanders | June Brown | Lane Meddick | Mary Larkin | Miles Greenwood | Nicky Henson | Patrick Holt | Peter Whitting | Robert Hardy | Rocky Taylor | Roy Holder
Directors: Don Sharp

