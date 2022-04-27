Life Magazine (Sep 15, 1972) Olympic Tragedy, Shadow of Death at Munich [F47]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Adventure | Drama | Thrillers
Life Magazine (Sep 15, 1972) Olympic Tragedy, Shadow of Death at Munich, The Golden Spell of the Olympic Games, Not even tragedy can eclipse the dazzling performances and the most keenly balanced competition since World War II. Ascent of a Reluctant Winner, Jon Voight, the star of the New Movie ‘Deliverance’ has succeeded in spite of himself.
- People / Bands: Jon Voight
- Shows / Movies: Deliverance
