Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Life Magazine (Sep 15, 1972) Olympic Tragedy, Shadow of Death at Munich [F47]

Life Magazine (Sep 15, 1972) Olympic Tragedy, Shadow of Death at Munich [F47]
View larger
$13.41
$11.97
See Options

1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220426-100857-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Life Magazine (Sep 15, 1972) Olympic Tragedy, Shadow of Death at Munich, The Golden Spell of the Olympic Games, Not even tragedy can eclipse the dazzling performances and the most keenly balanced competition since World War II. Ascent of a Reluctant Winner, Jon Voight, the star of the New Movie ‘Deliverance’ has succeeded in spite of himself.

Explore More...

Related Items

Scorchers Set of 2 Original Home Video Press Photos – Jennifer Tilly (1991)
Universal Monsters Portrait Collage Mash Up T-Shirt UNI1266
Prince Ultimate Collection: The Warner Bros. Years 2-CD Set (2006)
Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments DVD (1999) Charlton Heston
The Prisoner Original Television Soundtrack – File #2
Claudio Simonetti – Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary CD
The Rule of Many (The Rule of One Book 2) Hardcover Edition (2019)
Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (March 10, 1944, Vol. 2, No. 38) [250]
Star Trek Doctor McCoy (DeForest Kelley) 10.75 inch Pop Out Desktop Standee No. 3 (2014) [1275]
McFarlane Toys Twisted Land of Oz Series Two (2) The Tin Woodman (2003)
magSKU: 220426-100857-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.