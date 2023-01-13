Set of 8 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Bob Ross + Super Mario Bros + Sonic Hedgehog + More [U92]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
Set of 8 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Bob Ross + Super Mario Bros + Sonic Hedgehog + More
- Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos Emeralds Cherry-Apple Sours Tin
- Mario Kart Winners Cup Candy Tin
- Merry Bob Ross: Happy Tree-Shaped Green Apple Sours Tin
- Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
- Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin
- Pac Man Blue-Rasberry Ghost Sours Tin
- Zombie Refleshmints Tin
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
These tins are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
