Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 8 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Bob Ross + Super Mario Bros + Sonic Hedgehog + More [U92]

Set of 8 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Bob Ross + Super Mario Bros + Sonic Hedgehog + More [U92]
View larger
Set of 8 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Bob Ross + Super Mario Bros + Sonic Hedgehog + More [U92]
$42.79
$38.90
See Options

4 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 8 Collectors Candy Dispenser Tins SEALED – Bob Ross + Super Mario Bros + Sonic Hedgehog + More

  • Sonic the Hedgehog Chaos Emeralds Cherry-Apple Sours Tin
  • Mario Kart Winners Cup Candy Tin
  • Merry Bob Ross: Happy Tree-Shaped Green Apple Sours Tin
  • Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
  • Michael Myers Halloween II Slasher Sours Candy Tin
  • Pac Man Blue-Rasberry Ghost Sours Tin
  • Zombie Refleshmints Tin
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin

These tins are being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Adweek Magazine (January 12, 2015) Grant Gustin, DC Comics The Flash [9175]
Full Frontal, Star Wars Episode II + More Original Newspaper Ads (New York Times July 26, 2002) [A36]
Star Trek: The Original TV Series 51×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T64]
Star Wars Insider: The Best of the Original Trilogy (2019)
Thor: Tales of Asgard Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack
Bruce Lee High Kick Behind the Scenes of Enter the Dragon 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Star Wars Clone Wars Galactic Passport with Yoda Monitor Topper (PC) BRAND NEW
Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD [J87]
Halo Legends Exclusive 2009 San Diego Comic-Con International Collector’s Edition Gaming Poster No. 3 of 7 [D09]
New York Comic-Con 2013 Official Program Guide Marvel Avengers Cover
CandySKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.