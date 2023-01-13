Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – DragonBall Z, Zelda Mints, Super Mario Bros., Rubik’s Cube [U94]

View larger $21.89

Candy

SKU: 230113-105512

Weight: 0.9 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – DragonBall Z, Zelda Mints, Super Mario Bros., Rubik’s Cube.

Includes:

Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin

DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on ball may vary from pictured example)

Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin

This Candy Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

