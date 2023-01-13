Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – DragonBall Z, Zelda Mints, Super Mario Bros., Rubik’s Cube [U94]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: PEZ Candy
Set of 4 Collectors Candy Dispensers SEALED – DragonBall Z, Zelda Mints, Super Mario Bros., Rubik’s Cube.
Includes:
- Rubik’s Candy Cube Tin
- DragonBall Z Star Candy (number of stars on ball may vary from pictured example)
- Super Mario Bros. Brick Breakin’ Jawbreaker Candies Tin
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Zelda Mints Tin
This Candy Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
