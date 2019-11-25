The Abductors: Conspiracy Hardcover Edition (1996) Jonathan Frakes

View larger $13.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 191125-79808-1

ISBN-10: 0312862083

ISBN-13: 9780312862084

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Adventure | Science Fiction

Studio: Tor Books

Item Release Date: December 1, 1996

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Abductors: Conspiracy Hardcover Edition (1996) by Jonathan Frakes.

The item is in very good condition with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

While searching for a missing teenager, ex-cop Richard McCallum discovers an extraterrestrial plot to infiltrate humanity as part of a covert operation to invade Earth and must join the fight against the alien invaders.

Specifications

Pages: 252

Language: English

Size: 6.2 x 1 x 8.5 in



Authors: Jonathan Frakes

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | Tor Books