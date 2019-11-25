Share Page Support Us
The Abductors: Conspiracy Hardcover Edition (1996) Jonathan Frakes

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 191125-79808-1
ISBN-10: 0312862083
ISBN-13: 9780312862084
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Tor Books
Item Release Date: December 1, 1996
Details

The Abductors: Conspiracy Hardcover Edition (1996) by Jonathan Frakes.

The item is in very good condition with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

While searching for a missing teenager, ex-cop Richard McCallum discovers an extraterrestrial plot to infiltrate humanity as part of a covert operation to invade Earth and must join the fight against the alien invaders.

Specifications

  • Pages: 252
  • Language: English
  • Size: 6.2 x 1 x 8.5 in


Authors: Jonathan Frakes

