The Horse Soldiers Astor Theatre Times Square Movie Marquee [221010-19]

- Cast: Althea Gibson | Anna Lee | Basil Ruysdael | Bing Russell | Carleton Young | Chuck Hayward | Constance Towers | Denver Pyle | Hank Worden | Hoot Gibson | John Wayne | Judson Pratt | Ken Curtis | O.Z. Whitehead | Ron Hagerthy | Russell Simpson | Strother Martin | Walter Reed | William Forrest | William Henry | William Holden | William Leslie | Willis Bouchey
- Directors: John Ford
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Genres: Adventure | Romance
- Original Release Date: July 1, 1959
- Rating: approved
- More: John Ford | John Wayne
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Industrial | Landscape | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation | War
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
The Horse Soldiers Astor Theatre Times Square Movie Marquee. The Horse Soldiers starred John Wayne and William Holden & was directed by John Ford.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5x11, 13x19
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Althea Gibson | Anna Lee | Basil Ruysdael | Bing Russell | Carleton Young | Chuck Hayward | Constance Towers | Denver Pyle | Hank Worden | Hoot Gibson | John Ford | John Wayne | Judson Pratt | Ken Curtis | O.Z. Whitehead | Ron Hagerthy | Russell Simpson | Strother Martin | Walter Reed | William Forrest | William Henry | William Holden | William Leslie | Willis Bouchey
- Shows / Movies: The Horse Soldiers
- Genres: Adventure | Romance
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints
- Art/Photo Types: Entertainment > Movie Theater | Photojournalism