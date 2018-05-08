Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Hot Wheels Character Cars – General Grievous

Toy SKU: 180508-73019-1

UPC: 887961400304

Part No: DXP560910

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 2005

Rating: PG-13

Details

In the 2005 sci-fi adventure Matthew Wood played the voice of the evil General Grievous. Now Hot Wheels has recreated the spirit of that iconic character with Hot Wheels Character Cars.

Kids and collectors alike will love seeing their favorite Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars. Each 1:64-scale Character Car is individually designed to accurately reflect iconic Star Wars characters, combined with the thrill of Hot Wheels racing excitement. Re-create your favorite storylines, send the cars flying at light speed on a Hot Wheels Star Wars track set (sold separately), or display them with your other favorite Star Wars collectibles.

The item is brand new and still sealed. The first image in this listing is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars

Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars

Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos

Specifications

Material: Die cast metal

Size: 1.5 x 4.3 x 6.5 in packaged

Cast: Anthony Daniels | Bruce Spence | Christopher Lee | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Hayden Christensen | Ian McDiarmid | Jay Laga'aia | Jimmy Smits | Keisha Castle-Hughes | Matthew Wood | Natalie Portman | Samuel L. Jackson | Silas Carson | Temuera Morrison | Wayne Pygram

Directors: George Lucas

Subject: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Characters: General Grievous

