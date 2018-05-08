Twitter
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith Hot Wheels Character Cars – General Grievous

$17.99

$8.97


1 in stock


ToySKU: 180508-73019-1
UPC: 887961400304
Part No: DXP560910
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Hot Wheels | Lucasfilm | Mattel
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 2005
Rating: PG-13
Details

In the 2005 sci-fi adventure Matthew Wood played the voice of the evil General Grievous. Now Hot Wheels has recreated the spirit of that iconic character with Hot Wheels Character Cars.

Kids and collectors alike will love seeing their favorite Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars. Each 1:64-scale Character Car is individually designed to accurately reflect iconic Star Wars characters, combined with the thrill of Hot Wheels racing excitement. Re-create your favorite storylines, send the cars flying at light speed on a Hot Wheels Star Wars track set (sold separately), or display them with your other favorite Star Wars collectibles.

The item is brand new and still sealed. The first image in this listing is a stock image for reference only.

Special Features

  • Iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
  • Authentic and highly collectible Character Cars
  • Designed in 1:64-scale with inspired-by-character features and decos

Specifications

  • Material: Die cast metal
  • Size: 1.5 x 4.3 x 6.5 in packaged

Cast: Anthony Daniels | Bruce Spence | Christopher Lee | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Hayden Christensen | Ian McDiarmid | Jay Laga'aia | Jimmy Smits | Keisha Castle-Hughes | Matthew Wood | Natalie Portman | Samuel L. Jackson | Silas Carson | Temuera Morrison | Wayne Pygram
Directors: George Lucas
Subject: Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Characters: General Grievous

