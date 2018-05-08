Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Cars Kylo Ren and Snoke 2-Pack Set

Toy SKU: 180508-73025-1

Condition: NM Near Mint

Details

This 2-pack of Hot Wheels Character Cars features Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Hot Wheels and Star Wars have teamed up. Kids and collectors alike will love seeing their favorite Star Wars characters reimagined as 1:64-scale Hot Wheels cars. Iconic villains, heroes and sidekicks are paired together and designed to retain the “Force” of their iconic Star Wars characters. Re-create your favorite storylines, send the cars flying at lightspeed on a Hot Wheels Star Wars track set or display them with your other favorite Star Wars collectibles.

This item is still sealed in the original packaging. There are a few cracks in the outer plastic, otherwise, this is a new item. Note that the first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.

Special Features

Pairs of iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars

Authentic and highly collectible

Designed in 1:64-scale with true-to-character features and decos

Specifications

Material: Die cast metal

Size: 2.5 x 8 x 6.5 in packaged

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Benicio Del Toro | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Frank Oz | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Kelly Marie Tran | Laura Dern | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Oscar Isaac

Directors: Rian Johnson

Subject: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Characters: Kylo Ren | Snoke

