Star Wars: The Last Jedi Hot Wheels Character Cars Kylo Ren and Snoke 2-Pack Set

UPC: 887961470734
Part No: FDK37-0910
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Details
This 2-pack of Hot Wheels Character Cars features Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Snoke (Andy Serkis).
Hot Wheels and Star Wars have teamed up. Kids and collectors alike will love seeing their favorite Star Wars characters reimagined as 1:64-scale Hot Wheels cars. Iconic villains, heroes and sidekicks are paired together and designed to retain the “Force” of their iconic Star Wars characters. Re-create your favorite storylines, send the cars flying at lightspeed on a Hot Wheels Star Wars track set or display them with your other favorite Star Wars collectibles.
This item is still sealed in the original packaging. There are a few cracks in the outer plastic, otherwise, this is a new item. Note that the first image in this listing is a stock photo for reference only.
Special Features
- Pairs of iconic Star Wars characters reimagined as Hot Wheels cars
- Authentic and highly collectible
- Designed in 1:64-scale with true-to-character features and decos
Specifications
- Material: Die cast metal
- Size: 2.5 x 8 x 6.5 in packaged
Characters: Kylo Ren | Snoke
