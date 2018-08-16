Cobra Kai Television Series Original Score

View larger $16.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

La-La Land Records and Sony Pictures Television proudly present the CD release of the original score to the YouTube Red Original Series COBRA KAI, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, both reprising their famed KARATE KID roles. Composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg (SING IT!, SON OF ZORN), unleash an astounding musical score – a propulsive mix of classical orchestration and contemporary rock that teems with drama, emotion and excitement, all the while thoughtfully nodding to the classic KARATE KID maestro Bill Conti’s original themes. Produced by Zach Robinson, Leo Birenberg, Dan Goldwasser and MV Gerhard, and mastered by Doug Swartz, this CD release contains several exclusive tracks not available on any other format. Art Design is by Dan Goldwasser.

All episodes of COBRA KAI are currently available streaming on YouTube Red.

Playlists

Awake the Snake

Ace Degenerate

Miyagi Memories

Strike First

Father and Son

50th Anniversary

The All-Valley Tournament

A Badass Name for a Dojo

Miyagi-Do

Slither

Cobra Guy

Balance

Speak Up, Lip

Stone vs. Diaz

Johnny's Story

You Earned It

Quiver

Venomous

Bonsai Lessons

Ophidiophobia

The Wrong Path

Final Match

The Cobra and the Mongoose

Time Out

No Mercy

Miyagi's Tomb

The New Champion

King Cobra

Bonus Tracks

Snake Charmer

Rough Day

Sensei Sam

Fought With Honor

Bathroom Attack

Defanged

Wangless Dork

Firebird Gone

LaRusso Auto Group

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Annalisa Cochrane | Bo Mitchell | Bret Ernst | Courtney Henggeler | Gianni Decenzo | Griffin Santopietro | Hannah Kepple | Jacob Bertrand | Joe Seo | Mary Mouser | Nichole Brown | Ralph Macchio | Tanner Buchanan | William Zabka | Xolo Maridueña

Project Name: Cobra Kai

Composers: Leo Birenberg | Zach Robinson

