Cobra Kai Television Series Original Score

View larger

$16.99

$14.97


3 in stock


CDSKU: 180815-75388-1
UPC: 826924146125
Part No: LLLCD1461
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New


Details

La-La Land Records and Sony Pictures Television proudly present the CD release of the original score to the YouTube Red Original Series COBRA KAI, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, both reprising their famed KARATE KID roles. Composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg (SING IT!, SON OF ZORN), unleash an astounding musical score – a propulsive mix of classical orchestration and contemporary rock that teems with drama, emotion and excitement, all the while thoughtfully nodding to the classic KARATE KID maestro Bill Conti’s original themes. Produced by Zach Robinson, Leo Birenberg, Dan Goldwasser and MV Gerhard, and mastered by Doug Swartz, this CD release contains several exclusive tracks not available on any other format. Art Design is by Dan Goldwasser.

All episodes of COBRA KAI are currently available streaming on YouTube Red.

Playlists

  • Awake the Snake
    Ace Degenerate
    Miyagi Memories
    Strike First
    Father and Son
    50th Anniversary
    The All-Valley Tournament
    A Badass Name for a Dojo
    Miyagi-Do
    Slither
    Cobra Guy
    Balance
    Speak Up, Lip
    Stone vs. Diaz
    Johnny's Story
    You Earned It
    Quiver
    Venomous
    Bonsai Lessons
    Ophidiophobia
    The Wrong Path
    Final Match
    The Cobra and the Mongoose
    Time Out
    No Mercy
    Miyagi's Tomb
    The New Champion
    King Cobra
  • Bonus Tracks
  • Snake Charmer
    Rough Day
    Sensei Sam
    Fought With Honor
    Bathroom Attack
    Defanged
    Wangless Dork
    Firebird Gone
    LaRusso Auto Group

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Annalisa Cochrane | Bo Mitchell | Bret Ernst | Courtney Henggeler | Gianni Decenzo | Griffin Santopietro | Hannah Kepple | Jacob Bertrand | Joe Seo | Mary Mouser | Nichole Brown | Ralph Macchio | Tanner Buchanan | William Zabka | Xolo Maridueña
Project Name: Cobra Kai
Composers: Leo Birenberg | Zach Robinson

