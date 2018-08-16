Cobra Kai Television Series Original Score

$16.99
Details
La-La Land Records and Sony Pictures Television proudly present the CD release of the original score to the YouTube Red Original Series COBRA KAI, starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, both reprising their famed KARATE KID roles. Composers Zach Robinson and Leo Birenberg (SING IT!, SON OF ZORN), unleash an astounding musical score – a propulsive mix of classical orchestration and contemporary rock that teems with drama, emotion and excitement, all the while thoughtfully nodding to the classic KARATE KID maestro Bill Conti’s original themes. Produced by Zach Robinson, Leo Birenberg, Dan Goldwasser and MV Gerhard, and mastered by Doug Swartz, this CD release contains several exclusive tracks not available on any other format. Art Design is by Dan Goldwasser.
All episodes of COBRA KAI are currently available streaming on YouTube Red.
Playlists
- Awake the Snake
Ace Degenerate
Miyagi Memories
Strike First
Father and Son
50th Anniversary
The All-Valley Tournament
A Badass Name for a Dojo
Miyagi-Do
Slither
Cobra Guy
Balance
Speak Up, Lip
Stone vs. Diaz
Johnny's Story
You Earned It
Quiver
Venomous
Bonsai Lessons
Ophidiophobia
The Wrong Path
Final Match
The Cobra and the Mongoose
Time Out
No Mercy
Miyagi's Tomb
The New Champion
King Cobra
- Bonus Tracks
- Snake Charmer
Rough Day
Sensei Sam
Fought With Honor
Bathroom Attack
Defanged
Wangless Dork
Firebird Gone
LaRusso Auto Group
Cast: Annalisa Cochrane | Bo Mitchell | Bret Ernst | Courtney Henggeler | Gianni Decenzo | Griffin Santopietro | Hannah Kepple | Jacob Bertrand | Joe Seo | Mary Mouser | Nichole Brown | Ralph Macchio | Tanner Buchanan | William Zabka | Xolo Maridueña
Project Name: Cobra Kai
Composers: Leo Birenberg | Zach Robinson
