Florida Marlins Inaugural Season Upper Deck Baseball Heroes Limited Edition Collage Print (1993) [PHOSP01]

PHOSP01 SKU: 180829-76304-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints

Genres: Action | Adventure | Sport

Studio: Upper Deck

Item Release Date: September 25, 1993

Details

Florida Marlins Inaugural Season Upper Deck Baseball Heroes Limited Edition Collage Print (1993).

Features baseball players: Tony Perez; Minnie Minoso; Luis Tiant; Orlando Cepeda; and Cookie Rojas.

The item is in very good condition with corner bends and creases, along with signs of slight wear.

Specifications

Size: 11 x 8.5 in



Subject: Florida Marlins

