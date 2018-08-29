Share Page Support Us
Florida Marlins Inaugural Season Upper Deck Baseball Heroes Limited Edition Collage Print (1993) [PHOSP01]

$12.99

$7.97


1 in stock


PHOSP01SKU: 180829-76304-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Art Prints
Genres: Action | Adventure | Sport
Studio: Upper Deck
Item Release Date: September 25, 1993
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Florida Marlins Inaugural Season Upper Deck Baseball Heroes Limited Edition Collage Print (1993).

Features baseball players: Tony Perez; Minnie Minoso; Luis Tiant; Orlando Cepeda; and Cookie Rojas.

The item is in very good condition with corner bends and creases, along with signs of slight wear.

Specifications

  • Size: 11 x 8.5 in


Subject: Florida Marlins

