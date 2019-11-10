Share Page Support Us
Cracker Jack Vintage Advertising 6×12 inch Metal or Porcelain Sign

View larger

$29.99

$24.97


1 in stock


signSKU: 191110-79722-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cracker Jack Vintage Advertising 6×12 inch Metal or Porcelain Sign.

The item is in very good condition with marks and bends. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 6x12 in

