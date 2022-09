View larger $5.49

The X-Men VS. The Avengers Comic Book Issue No.4 1987 Marvel Comics, Writer Co-Plotter Tom DeFalco, Pencil Breakdowns Keith Pollard, Finished Art Josef Rubinstein, Letterer Joe Rosen, Colorist Max Scheele. Cover Art by Keith Pollard & Josef Rubinstein. The Judgment of Magneto.

