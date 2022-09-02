The Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day No.1 2007 Signed by Dan Slott Marvel 9147

Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man FCBD Free Comic Book Day SIGNED by Dan Slott 2007 1st Jackpot & 1st Cameo Mr. Negative. Writer Dan Slott, Penciler Phil Jimenez, Inkers Andy Lanning with John Dell, Colorist Jeromy Cox, Letterers VC’S Chris Eliopoulos and Cory Petit. While Attending a demonstration in radiology, student Peter Parker was bitten by a spider which had accidentally been exposed to RADIOACTIVE BAYS. Through a miracle of science, Peter soon found that the had GAINED arachnid’s powers.. and had,in effect, become the Spider-Man.