The Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day No.1 2007 Signed by Dan Slott Marvel 9147

$55.89
$49.90
1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man FCBD Free Comic Book Day SIGNED by Dan Slott 2007 1st Jackpot & 1st Cameo Mr. Negative. Writer Dan Slott, Penciler Phil Jimenez, Inkers Andy Lanning with John Dell, Colorist Jeromy Cox, Letterers VC’S Chris Eliopoulos and Cory Petit. While Attending a demonstration in radiology, student Peter Parker was bitten by a spider which had accidentally been exposed to RADIOACTIVE BAYS. Through a miracle of science, Peter soon found that the had GAINED arachnid’s powers.. and had,in effect, become the Spider-Man.

