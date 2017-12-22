Twitter
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture

Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture

$18.98

$15.89


5 in stock


CDSKU: 171223-69059-1
UPC: 075678659263
Part No: 564909-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Atlantic Records | Netflix
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 2017
Item Release Date: December 15, 2017
Details

Bright – The Album features a mind-blowing track listing of original music from a genre-defying collection of massive artists including: A$AP Rocky, alt-J, Bastille, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, DRAM, Future, Grey, Kiiara, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, Meek Mill, Migos, Neil Young, Portugal. The Man, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Hunt, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Tom Morello, Ty Dolla $ign, X Ambassadors and YG.

Bright premiered on Friday, December 22nd on Netflix. The film is set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans. A human cop (Will Smith) is forced to work with an Orc (Joel Edgerton) to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alex Meraz | Brad William Henke | Dawn Olivieri | Edgar Ramirez | Happy Anderson | Ike Barinholtz | Jay Hernandez | Joel Edgerton | Joseph Piccuirro | Lucy Fry | Margaret Cho | Matt Gerald | Noomi Rapace | Veronica Ngo | Will Smith
Directors: David Ayer
Project Name: Bright

