Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture

Genres: Action | Crime | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Studio: Atlantic Records | Netflix
Original U.S. Release: December 22, 2017
Item Release Date: December 15, 2017
Details
Bright – The Album features a mind-blowing track listing of original music from a genre-defying collection of massive artists including: A$AP Rocky, alt-J, Bastille, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, DRAM, Future, Grey, Kiiara, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, Meek Mill, Migos, Neil Young, Portugal. The Man, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Hunt, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Tom Morello, Ty Dolla $ign, X Ambassadors and YG.
Bright premiered on Friday, December 22nd on Netflix. The film is set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans. A human cop (Will Smith) is forced to work with an Orc (Joel Edgerton) to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for.
Playlists
- Broken People by: Logic | Rag N Bone Man
- World Gone Mad by: Bastille
- Home by: Bebe Rexha | Machine Gun Kelly | X Ambassadors
- Crown by: Camila Cabello | Grey
- Darkside by: Future | Kiiara | Ty Dolla Sign
- Danger by: Marshmello | Migos
- That's My N**** by: Meek Mill | Snoop Dogg | YG
- Smoke My Dope by: Lil Uzi Vert | Steve Aoki
- FTW (F**k The World) by: A$Ap Rocky | Tom Morello
- Cheer Up by: Portugal
- Hares On The Mountain by: alt-J
- Campfire by: DRAM | Neil Young
- This Land Is Your Land by: Sam Hunt
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alex Meraz | Brad William Henke | Dawn Olivieri | Edgar Ramirez | Happy Anderson | Ike Barinholtz | Jay Hernandez | Joel Edgerton | Joseph Piccuirro | Lucy Fry | Margaret Cho | Matt Gerald | Noomi Rapace | Veronica Ngo | Will Smith
Directors: David Ayer
Project Name: Bright
