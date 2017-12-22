Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture

View larger $18.98 $15.89 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





CD SKU: 171223-69059-1

UPC: 075678659263

Part No: 564909-2

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Will Smith items

Product Types: Products | Music

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Crime | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Atlantic Records | Netflix

Original U.S. Release: December 22, 2017

Item Release Date: December 15, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bright – The Album features a mind-blowing track listing of original music from a genre-defying collection of massive artists including: A$AP Rocky, alt-J, Bastille, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, DRAM, Future, Grey, Kiiara, Lil Uzi Vert, Logic, Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, Meek Mill, Migos, Neil Young, Portugal. The Man, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sam Hunt, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Tom Morello, Ty Dolla $ign, X Ambassadors and YG.

Bright premiered on Friday, December 22nd on Netflix. The film is set in a world where mystical creatures live side by side with humans. A human cop (Will Smith) is forced to work with an Orc (Joel Edgerton) to find a weapon everyone is prepared to kill for.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alex Meraz | Brad William Henke | Dawn Olivieri | Edgar Ramirez | Happy Anderson | Ike Barinholtz | Jay Hernandez | Joel Edgerton | Joseph Piccuirro | Lucy Fry | Margaret Cho | Matt Gerald | Noomi Rapace | Veronica Ngo | Will Smith

Directors: David Ayer

Project Name: Bright

Related Items

Categories

Action | Atlantic Records | CD | Crime | Fantasy | Featured | Monster Movies | Music | Netflix | Science Fiction | Thrillers