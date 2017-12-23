Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers Blu-ray

Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers Blu-ray
View larger

$22.99

$19.90


3 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171223-69063-1
UPC: 888574446178
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Abel Ferrara  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: January 28, 1994
Item Release Date: October 18, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The pod people are back in cult favorite director Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers! In the remake of the classic tale, Aliens take over human bodies and souls. Body Snatchers stars Meg Tilly, Gabrielle Anwar and Forest Whitaker.

Warner Archive has finally released Body Snatchers on Blu-ray.

Specifications

  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.4:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Runtime: 87

Cast: Billy Wirth | Christine Elise | Forest Whitaker | Gabrielle Anwar | Kathleen Doyle | Meg Tilly | R. Lee Ermey | Terry Kinney
Directors: Abel Ferrara
Project Name: Body Snatchers

Related Items

Seven Samurai Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Remastered Music by Fumio Hayasaka [Import]
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Short Sleeve Apparel
Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 2 Original Soundtrack
The Naked Face
Blindspot Original Television Soundtrack: Season 1 Limited Edition – Music by Blake Neely
Bernie Wrightson: Art and Designs for the Gang of Seven Animation Studio Hardcover
Easy Rider Original Soundtrack Clear Vinyl Re-issue
Contamination Arrow Video Blu-ray plus DVD 2-Disc Edition with Booklet
The Transformers: The Movie (1986) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Vinyl Edition

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Warner Bros. | Zombie Films

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *