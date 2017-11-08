Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents

View larger $14.98 $12.39 - Select Qty - 1

Item Release Date: April 3, 2006

Details

This release features a 2006 reissue of a very rare Maxwell Davis recording from 1966, which was released in the wake of the Batman craze of that year, when the famous pop art TV series was at the peak of it’s popularity. This release gathers the 10 tracks from that album plus three related recordings by Maxwell Davis from the period: Green Hornet Theme, Tijuana Harlem and the Good the Bad And the Ugly.

Special Features

Includes previously unreleased Modern recording of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"

Playlists

Batman Theme

Lotta Trouble

Creepy Crawlers

Super Chase

Harry Danger

Badd Check

Good Guy

Irving Evil

Mean & Nasty

Lawyer Fraud

Green Hornet Theme

Tijuana Harlem

Good The Bad & The Ugly

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Composers: Maxwell Davis

Subject: Batman: The Classic TV Series

