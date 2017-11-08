Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents

Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
View larger
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents
Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents

$14.98

$12.39


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68224-1
UPC: 029667517324
Part No: CDBGPM 173
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Television | Parody | Television | Thrillers | Western
Studio: BGP Records
Item Release Date: April 3, 2006
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This release features a 2006 reissue of a very rare Maxwell Davis recording from 1966, which was released in the wake of the Batman craze of that year, when the famous pop art TV series was at the peak of it’s popularity. This release gathers the 10 tracks from that album plus three related recordings by Maxwell Davis from the period: Green Hornet Theme, Tijuana Harlem and the Good the Bad And the Ugly.

Special Features

  • Includes previously unreleased Modern recording of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"

Playlists

  • Batman Theme
    Lotta Trouble
    Creepy Crawlers
    Super Chase
    Harry Danger
    Badd Check
    Good Guy
    Irving Evil
    Mean & Nasty
    Lawyer Fraud
    Green Hornet Theme
    Tijuana Harlem
    Good The Bad & The Ugly

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Composers: Maxwell Davis
Subject: Batman: The Classic TV Series

Related Items

Bruce Lee Focus Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Astro Boy: The Complete Series 4-Disc DVD Set
McFarlane’s Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Toto Action Figure
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Distressed
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Short Sleeve Apparel
Demons Limited Synapse Steelbook Edition
Conspiracy Theory
DC Direct Kingdom Come Magog Collector Action Figure Designed by Alex Ross
Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution Ultimate Collector’s Edition Multi-Disc Box Set
The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara

Categories

Action | Adventure | BGP Records | CD | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Featured | Music | Parody | Television | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Western

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *