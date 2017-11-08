Batman and Other Themes by Maxwell Davis – The BGP Sound Library Presents

$14.98
This release features a 2006 reissue of a very rare Maxwell Davis recording from 1966, which was released in the wake of the Batman craze of that year, when the famous pop art TV series was at the peak of it’s popularity. This release gathers the 10 tracks from that album plus three related recordings by Maxwell Davis from the period: Green Hornet Theme, Tijuana Harlem and the Good the Bad And the Ugly.
- Includes previously unreleased Modern recording of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly"
- Batman Theme
Lotta Trouble
Creepy Crawlers
Super Chase
Harry Danger
Badd Check
Good Guy
Irving Evil
Mean & Nasty
Lawyer Fraud
Green Hornet Theme
Tijuana Harlem
Good The Bad & The Ugly
- Number of Discs: 1
Composers: Maxwell Davis
Subject: Batman: The Classic TV Series
