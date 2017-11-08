Kick-Ass 2 Original Motion Picture Score – Music by Henry Jackman and Matthew Margeson

$16.98
Presenting the original motion picture score to the all-new feature film Kick-Ass 2, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jim Carrey, directed by Jeff Wadlow. Acclaimed composers Henry Jackman (This Is The End, Wreck It Ralph, X-Men: First Class, Kick-Ass) and Matthew Margeson (Transformers Prime, Skyline, Burning Palms) back the highly-anticipated return of the unconventional heroic duo Kick-Ass and Hit Girl with a full-throttle, super-charged action score as they face-off once more against the vengeful-minded Red Mist. This score is a sonic blast – and the perfect compliment to this rip-roaring, big-screen sequel to the original cult smash Kick-Ass. This CD release contains additional music not available on the digital download version.
- Main Titles (1:30)
Senior Year (2:23)
Honor to Serve Him (1:07)
Dave's Field Test (2:34)
You're Not Hit-Girl (1:38)
Convenience Store (2:01)
Rich as Sh*t (0:52)
Justice Forever (1:44)
Fat Bouncer Dismissal (2:18)
First Mission (2:06)
Toxic Mega-C*nts (1:18)
Mindy's First Date (2:54)
Real Evil (4:09)
Mindy & Dave (1:36)
Night-B*tch Gets It (1:27)
Remembering Colonel Stars and Stripes (1:28)
Unjust Arrest (0:53)
Fatherly Sacrifice (1:50)
Unpleasant Picture Text (2:40)
Cemetery Remorse (0:58)
Cemetery Attack/Hit-Girl Is Back (4:12)
To Be a Real Superhero (2:27)
Warehouse Showdown (5:57)
Shark Bait/Rooftop (2:45)
Hit-Girl's Farewell (2:15) by: Henry Jackman | Matthew Margeson
- Main Titles (alternate) (1:29)
Last Resort (unused) (1:06) by: Henry Jackman | Matthew Margeson
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 58
Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Amy Anzel | Augustus Prew | Chloë Grace Moretz | Clark Duke | Claudia Lee | Donald Faison | Mary Kitchen | Matt Steinberg | Morris Chestnut
Directors: Jeff Wadlow
Composers: Henry Jackman | Matthew Margeson
Project Name: Kick-Ass 2
