Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 11 x 17 inch Home Video Poster (2004) [D81]

Condition: VF Very Fine
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2004
Rating: PG-13
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 11 x 17 inch Home Video Poster (2004). These posters were distributed at San Diego COmic-Con to promote the U.S. home video release of the film.
The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.
- Size: 11x17 in
Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera
Directors: Mamoru Oshii
Project Name: Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence
