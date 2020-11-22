Share Page Support Us
Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 11 x 17 inch Home Video Poster (2004) [D81]

View larger

$13.99

$9.70


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201122-83226-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2004
Rating: PG-13
Details

Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence 11 x 17 inch Home Video Poster (2004). These posters were distributed at San Diego COmic-Con to promote the U.S. home video release of the film.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 11x17 in

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka | Atsuko Tanaka | Kôichi Yamadera
Directors: Mamoru Oshii
Project Name: Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence

