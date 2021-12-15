- Cast: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Julie Dreyfus | Lucy Liu | Michael Madsen | Shin'ichi Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
- Directors: Quentin Tarantino
- Project Name Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Subject Uma Thurman
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Canvas Prints
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Miramax | Trev
- Original Release Date: October 10, 2003
- Rating: R
- More: Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Michael Madsen | Quentin Tarantino | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1 Licensed 16×20 inch Movie Poster Sealed Canvas Print. These well-produced canvases are sealed in the back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.
These rare licensed canvas prints are no longer available anywhere. This is the last of the discontinued product line.
Specifications
- Size: 16x20 in
- Material: canvas, board
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Chiaki Kuriyama | Daryl Hannah | David Carradine | Gordon Liu | Julie Dreyfus | Lucy Liu | Michael Madsen | Quentin Tarantino | Shin'ichi Chiba | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
- Shows / Movies: Kill Bill: Volume 1
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Companies: Miramax | Trev
- Product Types: Poster Crush > Canvas Prints | Poster Crush Categories > Movies & TV