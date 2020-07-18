Share Page Support Us
The Long Good Friday Original Soundtrack Album Music by Francis Monkman Vinyl Edition

VinylSKU: 200718-81351-1
Part No: SILLP1489
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: April 2, 1982
Rating: R
Details

Francis Monkman’s dazzlingly crafted score to one of the truly great British gangster thrillers appears in stereo on vinyl for the first time, newly remastered for this release. After graduating from the Royal Academy of Music the accomplished composer and multi-instrumentalist formed Curved Air in 1970, one of the defining British progressive rock bands. In 1979 he joined the ‘super session-men group’ Sky, a line-up of outstanding musicians that included John Williams on guitar, Herbie Flowers on bass, Tristan Fry on drums and Kevin Peek on guitar. The first two albums from this virtuoso stellar line-up delivered a number nine and number one album respectively. These musicians remained an important element for this soundtrack, all bar John Williams featuring on the December 1979 recording sessions. The result is timelessly cool, with a theme that still graces DJ decks today.

Special Features

  • Single LP on 180g Black Vinyl
  • Newly Remastered in Stereo

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bob Hoskins | Helen Mirren | Kevin McNally | Leo Dolan | Paul Freeman | Pierce Brosnan
Directors: John Mackenzie
Composers: Francis Monkman
Project Name: The Long Good Friday

