The Long Good Friday Original Soundtrack Album Music by Francis Monkman Vinyl Edition

View larger $23.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200718-81351-1

Part No: SILLP1489

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama

Studio: Silva Screen

Original U.S. Release: April 2, 1982

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Francis Monkman’s dazzlingly crafted score to one of the truly great British gangster thrillers appears in stereo on vinyl for the first time, newly remastered for this release. After graduating from the Royal Academy of Music the accomplished composer and multi-instrumentalist formed Curved Air in 1970, one of the defining British progressive rock bands. In 1979 he joined the ‘super session-men group’ Sky, a line-up of outstanding musicians that included John Williams on guitar, Herbie Flowers on bass, Tristan Fry on drums and Kevin Peek on guitar. The first two albums from this virtuoso stellar line-up delivered a number nine and number one album respectively. These musicians remained an important element for this soundtrack, all bar John Williams featuring on the December 1979 recording sessions. The result is timelessly cool, with a theme that still graces DJ decks today.

Special Features

Single LP on 180g Black Vinyl

Newly Remastered in Stereo

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bob Hoskins | Helen Mirren | Kevin McNally | Leo Dolan | Paul Freeman | Pierce Brosnan

Directors: John Mackenzie

Composers: Francis Monkman

Project Name: The Long Good Friday

Related Items

Categories

Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | Featured - Email | Music & Spoken Word | Silva Screen | Vinyl