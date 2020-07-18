Share Page Support Us
Tekken 2 Original Game Soundtrack – Namco Sounds 2LP Vinyl Edition

Tekken 2 Original Game Soundtrack – Namco Sounds 2LP Vinyl Edition. Laced Records has partnered with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. to release TEKKEN 2 (Original Soundtrack). Pre-orders are now open for the TEKKEN 2 (Original Soundtrack) a deluxe double vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork provided by Samuel Donato aka DXSinfinite.

The soundtrack has been remastered specifically for this release, the track list covers arcade and home console versions, pressed onto audiophile-quality, 180g heavyweight vinyl LPs and housed in a striking gatefold sleeve.

Listing photos for this item are stock images for reference only. Item is new and sealed.

  • Number of Discs: 2


Project Name: Tekken 2

