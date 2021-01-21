Share Page Support Us
Foxy Brown Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition Willie Hutch

Foxy Brown Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition Willie Hutch
View larger

$25.99

$23.88


3 in stock


VinylSKU: 210121-84621-1
UPC: 602567797807
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Motown Records
Original U.S. Release: April 5, 1974
Item Release Date: September 7, 2018
Rating: R
Details

Foxy Brown, the soundtrack for the classic blaxploitation film starring Pam Grier, is available again on vinyl. Mastered from the original analog tape, this 150-g LP has a tip-on jacket and includes the most memorable tracks from the film, written and performed by Willie Hutch.

Special Features

  • Mastered from the original analog tape
  • Produced on 150 Gram Vinyl with a tip-on jacket
  • Includes the most memorable tracks from the cult classic film

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Antonio Fargas | Harry Holcombe | Juanita Brown | Kathryn Loder | Pam Grier | Peter Brown | Sid Haig | Terry Carter
Directors: Jack Hill
Project Name: Foxy Brown
Composers: Willie Hutch

