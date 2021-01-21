Foxy Brown Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition Willie Hutch

View larger $25.99 $23.88 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

Foxy Brown, the soundtrack for the classic blaxploitation film starring Pam Grier, is available again on vinyl. Mastered from the original analog tape, this 150-g LP has a tip-on jacket and includes the most memorable tracks from the film, written and performed by Willie Hutch.

Special Features

Mastered from the original analog tape

Produced on 150 Gram Vinyl with a tip-on jacket

Includes the most memorable tracks from the cult classic film

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Antonio Fargas | Harry Holcombe | Juanita Brown | Kathryn Loder | Pam Grier | Peter Brown | Sid Haig | Terry Carter

Directors: Jack Hill

Project Name: Foxy Brown

Composers: Willie Hutch

