Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes Part 2

Details

Everyone’s favorite desert-dwelling mutant cannibals return in this gruesome sequel to the classic drive-in shocker! Years after the original massacre that pitted a suburban family against a band of cave dwellers, traumatized survivors return to the wild on an expedition. When their bus breaks down, the travelers must fight off the hungry savages as they reemerge from the hills in search of dinner! Directed by horror maestro Wes Craven (Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream).

Special Features

  • Trailers
  • Photo Gallery

Specifications

  • Runtime: 90 minutes
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
  • Audio: 2.0 Stereo

Cast: John Bloom III | Kevin Spirtas | Michael Berryman | Penny Johnson | Tamara Stafford
Directors: Wes Craven

