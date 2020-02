Tim Burton’s Tragic Toys Robot Boy Collector Figure Dark Horse Deluxe (2011) [214]

View larger $26.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 200210-80331-1

UPC: 761568173475

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Tim Burton items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Horror

Studio: Dark Horse

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tim Burton’s Tragic Toys Robot Boy Collector Figure Dark Horse Deluxe (2011).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases in the outer packaging. See photos for details.

Specifications

Material: Vinyl



Artists: Tim Burton

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Cult Flavor | Dark Horse | Family | Fantasy | Horror | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures