Entertainment Weekly Magazine (July 10-17, 2015) Comic-Con Preview, Exclusive Batman vs. Superman [9213]

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 200614-81035-1

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman | Ben Affleck | Superman | Wonder Woman items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (July 10-17, 2015) Comic-Con Preview, Exclusive Batman vs. Superman. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: Entertainment Weekly

Subject: Batman | Ben Affleck | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | Superman | Wonder Woman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction