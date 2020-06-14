Share Page Support Us
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (July 10-17, 2015) Comic-Con Preview, Exclusive Batman vs. Superman [9213]

View larger

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (July 10-17, 2015) Comic-Con Preview, Exclusive Batman vs. Superman. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Entertainment Weekly
Subject: Batman | Ben Affleck | Gal Gadot | Henry Cavill | Superman | Wonder Woman

