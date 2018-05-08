Twitter
Snatch Original Film Music Soundtrack
CDSKU: 180508-73002-1
UPC: 016581695023
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | SONY Pictures | TVT Records
Original U.S. Release: January 19, 2001
Item Release Date: January 9, 2001
Rating: R
Details

Snatch centers on unscrupulous boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur robbers, and jewelers fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond. The hunt results in a series of hilarious set pieces that take place throughout London’s underworld.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the outer jewel case, along with some small cracks, including on one of the jewel case arms.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Ade | Alan Ford | Andy Beckwith | Benicio Del Toro | Brad Pitt | Dennis Farina | Ewen Bremner | Jason Flemyng | Jason Statham | Lennie James | Rade Serbedzija | Robbie Gee | Vinnie Jones | William Beck
Directors: Guy Ritchie
Project Name: Snatch
Contributors: 10cc | Alan Ford | Bobby Byrd | Huey 'Piano' Smith | John Murphy | Klint | Madonna | Massive Attack | Mirwais | Oasis | Overseer | The Clowns | The Herbaliser | The Johnston Brothers | The Macks | The Specials | The Stranglers

