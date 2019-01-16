Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

View larger $29.98 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

The Original Shockumentary Is Back With a 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-Ray Disc

It began as a graphic exploration of the one destiny we cannot escape. It would soon become the most controversial, critically reviled and fastest selling documentary in home video history. Parents tried to stop it. Video stores had to hide it. Yet across the nation, millions found ways to secretly watch it…if they dared. Renowned pathologist Dr. Frances B. Gröss is your guide to the most bizarre and grisly death scenes ever recorded, from executions, assassinations and mass murder to suicide, disease and disasters. Three decades later, is it hardcore gross-out, elaborate hoax or still the ultimate forbidden movie? One thing is certain: you will never forget the original FACES OF DEATH!

Special Features

New HD transfer from extremely rare vault materials.

Includes never-before-seen bonus features that will lift the veil on the most discussed/debated documentary in history.

Available for the first time on Blu-Ray!

Feature-length commentary with director Conan Le Cilaire, who has never before publicly discussed FACES OF DEATH

Choice Cuts with Editor Glenn Gurner Featurette

The Death Makers with Special Make-Up FX Creators Allan A. Apone and Douglas J. White Featurette

Includes trailers, outtakes and deleted scenes

Specifications

Runtime: 105

Audio: 5.1 Audio/2.0 Stereo

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Mary Ellen Brighton | Michael Carr | Samuel Berkowitz

Directors: John Alan Schwartz

Project Name: Faces of Death

