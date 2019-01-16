Share Page Support Us
Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray

$29.98

$19.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 190116-77016-1
UPC: 742107221192
Part No: BD2211
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Cult Cinema | Documentary | Exploitation | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Gorgon Video
Original U.S. Release: November 10, 1978
Item Release Date: October 7, 2008
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Original Shockumentary Is Back With a 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-Ray Disc

It began as a graphic exploration of the one destiny we cannot escape. It would soon become the most controversial, critically reviled and fastest selling documentary in home video history. Parents tried to stop it. Video stores had to hide it. Yet across the nation, millions found ways to secretly watch it…if they dared. Renowned pathologist Dr. Frances B. Gröss is your guide to the most bizarre and grisly death scenes ever recorded, from executions, assassinations and mass murder to suicide, disease and disasters. Three decades later, is it hardcore gross-out, elaborate hoax or still the ultimate forbidden movie? One thing is certain: you will never forget the original FACES OF DEATH!

Special Features

  • New HD transfer from extremely rare vault materials.
  • Includes never-before-seen bonus features that will lift the veil on the most discussed/debated documentary in history.
  • Available for the first time on Blu-Ray!
  • Feature-length commentary with director Conan Le Cilaire, who has never before publicly discussed FACES OF DEATH
  • Choice Cuts with Editor Glenn Gurner Featurette
  • The Death Makers with Special Make-Up FX Creators Allan A. Apone and Douglas J. White Featurette
  • Includes trailers, outtakes and deleted scenes

Specifications

  • Runtime: 105
  • Audio: 5.1 Audio/2.0 Stereo
  • Language: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Cast: Mary Ellen Brighton | Michael Carr | Samuel Berkowitz
Directors: John Alan Schwartz
Project Name: Faces of Death

