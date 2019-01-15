Batman: The Animated Series – Robin Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection

View larger $19.99 $18.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Action Figure SKU: 190115-77014-1

UPC: 641945984255

Part No: W_BATANI06

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: September 5, 1992

Item Release Date: September 15, 2018

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The latest in a limited edition series of six figurines inspired by the award-winning Batman the animated series. The iconic character stands approximately 5 inches tall and capture the unique style of the animated series. Each figurine comes complete in retro-style blister packaging with a 12 page Magazine focusing on the tenants and tales of Gotham city.

Special Features

Based on the award-winning television series

Figurines capture the unique style of the show

Retro-style blister packaging

Includes a 12-page magazine

Specifications

Size: 5 in

Material: Polyresin

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Arleen Sorkin | Brock Peters | Diane Pershing | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | John Vernon | Kevin Conroy | Lloyd Bochner | Loren Lester | Mari Devon | Mark Hamill | Richard Moll | Robert Costanzo | Robert Hastings

Project Name: Batman the Animated Series

Characters: Robin

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | DC Entertainment | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures