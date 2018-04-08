Twitter
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game
$39.99

$29.97


3 in stock


GameSKU: 180408-72408-1
UPC: 9781589934702
Part No: JASBUFF01
Weight: 4 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Joss Whedon  items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Teen Films | Television | Vampire Films
Studio: Jasco Games
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 1997
Rating: TV-14
Details

Into every generation a slayer is born: one girl in all the world, a chosen one. She alone will wield the strength and skill to fight the vampires, demons, and the forces of darkness; to stop the spread of their evil and the swell of their number. She is the Slayer. Help Buffy The Vampire Slayer protect Sunnydale from the forces evil in this fully cooperative board game.

Special Features

  • For 1-6 Players
  • 40-60 minute playing time
  • Fun board game based on the cult television series Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Specifications

  • Size: 11 x 3 x 11 in

Cast: Alyson Hannigan | Anthony Head | Danny Strong | David Boreanaz | Eliza Dushku | Emma Caulfield Ford | James Marsters | Michelle Trachtenberg | Nicholas Brendon | Sarah Michelle Gellar | Seth Green | Tom Lenk
Subject: Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Characters: Buffy Summers
Creators: Joss Whedon

