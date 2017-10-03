C.H.U.D. II Bud the Chud Vestron Collector’s Series

View larger $37.97 $26.58 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

The Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers (C.H.U.Ds) return with a vengeance in high definition when the Vestron Video Collector’s Series resurrects C.H.U.D. II: Bud the Chud in limited edition Blu-ray™ on November 22 from Lionsgate. In the outrageous sequel to C.H.U.D., the half-dead decomposing humanoids, led by the suave and charming Bud, must be eliminated to halt the spreading plague in this classic horror satire. The C.H.U.D. II: Bud the Chud Blu-ray includes all-new special features, including an audio commentary with Director David Irving and interviews with Actor Gerrit Graham, Actress Tricia Leigh Fisher, and Special Effects Artist Allan Apone.

Kevin, Steve, and Katie are an inseparable trio of friends doing some extracurricular snooping in the school science lab when, among the test tubes and beakers, they discover a corpse! But before they can say “Abra Cadaver,” the body disappears, rolling down Route 51 strapped to a gurney. The kids need a spare stiff, and fast. What they find is “Bud the Chud,” a half-dead decomposing humanoid, the result of a military experiment gone haywire. When Bud sets out on a killing spree, the kids, the Army, the police, and the FBI are hot on his trail, trying to save the entire town from becoming “Chudified!”

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director David Irving

Interview with Actor Gerrit Graham

Interview with Actress Tricia Leigh Fisher

Interview with Special Effects Artist Allan Apone

Still Gallery

Video Trailer

Specifications

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 85

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 - 1080p High Definition, 16x9 Widescreen

Audio: Original 2.0 Stereo

Region: A

Cast: Bianca Jagger | Bill Calvert | Brian Robbins | Gerrit Graham | Jack Riley | Judd Omen | June Lockhart | Larry Cedar | Larry Linville | Norman Fell | Rich Hall | Robert Symonds | Robert Vaughn | Sandra Kerns | Tricia Leigh Fisher

Directors: David Irving

