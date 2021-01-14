Devil Times Five Special Blu-ray Edition

View larger $29.99 $23.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Blu-ray SKU: 210114-84289-1

UPC: 738329252229

Part No: K25222

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers

Studio: Kino Lorber

Original U.S. Release: May 31, 1974

Item Release Date: February 9, 2021

Rating: R

Details

Devil Times Five was also called Peopletoys.

Five children crawl from the wreckage of a deadly van accident in a snowy canyon. The juvenile survivors (including teen heartthrob Leif Garrett) seek shelter at a secluded mountaintop winter home occupied by a rich businessman (Gene Evans, The Steel Helmet) and his friends (including Sorrell Booke, Boss Hogg from TV’s Dukes of Hazzard and Shelley Morrison of Will & Grace). Soon, strange mishaps occur and the group is stranded without electricity and telephones. One by one, the adults begin to fall prey to a series of shocking and violent deaths! By the time the few surviving adults suspect the demented delinquents it may be too late! Called “one of the best entries in the killer kiddie horror sub-genre” by Screem Magazine, Code Red proudly presents this cult classic on Blu-ray, from a brand new 2K scan off the original camera negatives!

Special Features

2K Scan from the Original Negatives

Audio Commentary by Actors Joan McCall and Dawn Lynn with Producers Mickey Blowitz and David Sheldon, Moderated by Darren Gross

Featurette with Actors Tierre Turner, Joan McCall, Dawn Lynn and Producer David Sheldon

Original Trailer

Bonus Interviews

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 85 min

Language: English

Cast: Carolyn Stellar | Dawn Lyn | Gail Smale | Gene Evans | Henry Beckman | Joan McCall | John Durren | Leif Garrett | Shelley Morrison | Sorrell Booke | Taylor Lacher | Tia Thompson | Tierre Turner

Directors: David Sheldon | Sean MacGregor

Project Name: Devil Times Five

