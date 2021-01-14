Devil Times Five Special Blu-ray Edition

$29.99
Details
Devil Times Five was also called Peopletoys.
Five children crawl from the wreckage of a deadly van accident in a snowy canyon. The juvenile survivors (including teen heartthrob Leif Garrett) seek shelter at a secluded mountaintop winter home occupied by a rich businessman (Gene Evans, The Steel Helmet) and his friends (including Sorrell Booke, Boss Hogg from TV’s Dukes of Hazzard and Shelley Morrison of Will & Grace). Soon, strange mishaps occur and the group is stranded without electricity and telephones. One by one, the adults begin to fall prey to a series of shocking and violent deaths! By the time the few surviving adults suspect the demented delinquents it may be too late! Called “one of the best entries in the killer kiddie horror sub-genre” by Screem Magazine, Code Red proudly presents this cult classic on Blu-ray, from a brand new 2K scan off the original camera negatives!
Special Features
- 2K Scan from the Original Negatives
- Audio Commentary by Actors Joan McCall and Dawn Lynn with Producers Mickey Blowitz and David Sheldon, Moderated by Darren Gross
- Featurette with Actors Tierre Turner, Joan McCall, Dawn Lynn and Producer David Sheldon
- Original Trailer
- Bonus Interviews
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A,B,C
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 85 min
- Language: English
Cast: Carolyn Stellar | Dawn Lyn | Gail Smale | Gene Evans | Henry Beckman | Joan McCall | John Durren | Leif Garrett | Shelley Morrison | Sorrell Booke | Taylor Lacher | Tia Thompson | Tierre Turner
Directors: David Sheldon | Sean MacGregor
Project Name: Devil Times Five
