Larry Cohen’s Bone Special Edition DVD

- Lines: Throwback Space
Larry Cohen’s Rarely Seen Directorial Debut Now Fully Restored For The First Time Ever
Welcome to Beverly Hills, where upper class white married couples like Bill and Bernadette (Andrew Duggan and Joyce Van Patten) enjoy their happy life of wealth and privelege. But when a violently unstable black criminal (Yaphet Kotto) invades their home, each will be forced to explore their own nightmares of lies and desire where every perverse secret is exposed and nothing is ever really black and white.
This is the daring, disturbing and still controversial directorial debut of one of the most audacious talents in modern American cinema. Oscar nominee Jeannie Berlin co-stars in this black comedy that could only come from the mind of maverick Writer/Producer/Director Larry Cohen (GOD TOLD ME TO, Q-THE WINGED SERPENT). Also known as BEVERLY HILLS NIGHTMARE, DIAL RAT FOR TERROR and HOUSEWIFE, BONE is now presented completely uncut, uncensored and loaded with fascinating Extras for the first time ever on DVD.
Special Features
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Larry Cohen
- Jack H. Harris on Bone
- Selected Scenes from Aborted First Shoot
- Theatrical Trailers
- Radio Spot
- Poster & Still Gallery
- Larry Cohen Bio
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 95 min
- Region: (0)
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: Original Mono
- People / Bands: Andrew Duggan | Brett Somers | Casey King | Dick Yarmy | James Lee | Jeannie Berlin | Joyce Van Patten | Larry Cohen | Yaphet Kotto
- Shows / Movies: Bone
- Genres: Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Blue Underground
- Product Types: DVD | Movies & TV