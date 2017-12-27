Twitter
American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
$15.98

$13.78


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171227-69153-1
UPC: 030206751680
Part No: 3020675168
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Varese Sarabande
Item Release Date: September 15, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Acclaimed Oscar winning composer Steven Price (Suicide Squad, Gravity, Fury) returns with an orchestral score to this much anticipated first film adaptation of the New York Times Best Selling series of novels by Vince Flynn. Dylan O’Brien of Maze Runner is reeling from the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack when he is assigned to shadowy CIA figure Michael Keaton to receive special training in tracking terrorists.

Playlists

  • The Proposal
    Mitch Rapp
    Under Surveillance
    Hurley
    Plutonium
    AR Training
    Mission Aborted
    The Dogs
    Annika's Identity
    I Trusted You
    I Knew Your Family
    Animal Spirits
    Brace For Impact
    Katrina

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Collins | Buster Reeves | Charlotte Vega | Chris Webster | Christopher Bomford | David Suchet | Dylan O’Brien | Joost Janssen | Michael Keaton | Sanaa Lathan | Yousef 'Joe' Sweid
Directors: Michael Cuesta
Project Name: American Assassin
Composers: Steven Price

