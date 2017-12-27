American Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

View larger $15.98 $13.78 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 171227-69153-1

UPC: 030206751680

Part No: 3020675168

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Michael Keaton items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Spy Films | Thrillers

Studio: Varese Sarabande

Item Release Date: September 15, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Acclaimed Oscar winning composer Steven Price (Suicide Squad, Gravity, Fury) returns with an orchestral score to this much anticipated first film adaptation of the New York Times Best Selling series of novels by Vince Flynn. Dylan O’Brien of Maze Runner is reeling from the death of his fiancée in a terrorist attack when he is assigned to shadowy CIA figure Michael Keaton to receive special training in tracking terrorists.

Playlists

The Proposal

Mitch Rapp

Under Surveillance

Hurley

Plutonium

AR Training

Mission Aborted

The Dogs

Annika's Identity

I Trusted You

I Knew Your Family

Animal Spirits

Brace For Impact

Katrina

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Adam Collins | Buster Reeves | Charlotte Vega | Chris Webster | Christopher Bomford | David Suchet | Dylan O’Brien | Joost Janssen | Michael Keaton | Sanaa Lathan | Yousef 'Joe' Sweid

Directors: Michael Cuesta

Project Name: American Assassin

Composers: Steven Price

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Featured | Music & Spoken Word | Spy Films | Thrillers | Varese Sarabande