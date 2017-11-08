The Last House on the Left – Original Motion Picture Score Music by John Murphy

$16.98
$14.78
UPC: 826924109229
Part No: LLLCD 1092
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Horror | Remakes | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: La-La Land Records | Rogue Pictures
Item Release Date: April 14, 2009
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The original motion picture score to the Rogue Pictures big screen thriller The Last House On The Left, starring Sara Paxton, Tony Goldwyn and Monica Potter, produced by Wes Craven (Scream, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Red Eye). Acclaimed composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later, Sunshine) finds the perfect pitch of suspense with a mesmerizing, orchestral music score that takes this powerful new remake of the legendary Wes Craven original Last House film to new heights of absolute terror.
Playlists
- Opening Titles (1:38)
The Crossing (2:34)
The Pool (:54)
The House (1:29)
The Boathouse (2:02)
Getting Stoned (1:05)
In The Woods (3:40)
Are You Ready To Be A Man? (2:28)
Killing Paige (1:00)
After The Assault (3:19)
Dead In The Water (2:13)
Candles (3:55)
Saving Mari (3:58)
Going To The Guest House (2:50)
Looking For Krug (3:27)
John v Krug (2:30)
The End (4:07)
Opening Titles (alt.) (1:34) by: John Murphy
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 46:42
Cast: Aaron Paul | Garret Dillahunt | Josh Coxx | Martha MacIsaac | Michael Bowen | Monica Potter | Riki Lindhome | Sara Paxton | Spencer Treat Clark | Tony Goldwyn
Directors: Dennis Iliadis
Composers: John Murphy
Project Name: The Last House on the Left
Related Items
Categories
CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | La-La Land Records | Music | Remakes | Rogue Pictures | Suspense | Thrillers