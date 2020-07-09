TV Treasures Magazine No. 1: Adam West Remembers Batman 30th Anniversary Collector’s Issue (Winter 1997) [0241]

View larger $69.99 $56.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 200709-81243-1

UPC: 073361645098

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Parody

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

TV Treasures Magazine No. 1: Adam West Remembers Batman 30th Anniversary Collector’s Issue (Winter 1997). Over 100 rare and never-before-published photos. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.



Subject: Adam West

Characters: Batman

Publication: TV Treasures Magazine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Magazines & Newspapers | Parody | Throwback Space