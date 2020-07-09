Share Page Support Us
TV Treasures Magazine No. 1: Adam West Remembers Batman 30th Anniversary Collector’s Issue (Winter 1997) [0241]

$69.99

$56.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200709-81243-1
UPC: 073361645098
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

TV Treasures Magazine No. 1: Adam West Remembers Batman 30th Anniversary Collector’s Issue (Winter 1997). Over 100 rare and never-before-published photos. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.


Subject: Adam West
Characters: Batman
Publication: TV Treasures Magazine

