FilmFax Magazine (July/August 1995) Yvonne Craig, Ann Robinson [0239]

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200709-81245-1
UPC: 073361647917
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

FilmFax Magazine (July/August 1995) Yvonne Craig, Ann Robinson, Jeanne Carmen, Barbara Steele, Mari Blanchard, Christine McIntyre, Patricia Medina, Hazel Court, Ruta Lee.


Publication: FilmFax Magazine
Subject: Ann Robinson | Barbara Steele | Batgirl | Christine McIntyre | Hazel Court | Jeanne Carmen | Mari Blanchard | Patricia Medina | Ruta Lee | Yvonne Craig

