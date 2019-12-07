Share Page Support Us
Batman & Robin Batgirl Battleblade Blaster Strike Scythe Action Figure [1185]

$12.99

$9.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191207-79860-1
UPC: 076281638546
Part No: 63855
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Kenner
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1997
Rating: TV-PG
Details

Batman & Robin Batgirl Action Figure with Battle Blade Blaster and Strike Scythe. The character was played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1997 film.

Specifications

  • Size: 12 x 7 x 2 in

Cast: Alicia Silverstone | Arnold Schwarzenegger | Chris O'Donnell | Elle Macpherson | George Clooney | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox
Directors: Joel Schumacher
Project Name: Batman & Robin
Subject: Alicia Silverstone | Batgirl
Characters: Batgirl

