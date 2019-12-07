Batman & Robin Batgirl Battleblade Blaster Strike Scythe Action Figure [1185]

View larger $12.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 191207-79860-1

UPC: 076281638546

Part No: 63855

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Alicia Silverstone | Arnold Schwarzenegger | George Clooney | Joel Schumacher | Uma Thurman items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Kenner

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1997

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Batman & Robin Batgirl Action Figure with Battle Blade Blaster and Strike Scythe. The character was played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1997 film.

Specifications

Size: 12 x 7 x 2 in

Cast: Alicia Silverstone | Arnold Schwarzenegger | Chris O'Donnell | Elle Macpherson | George Clooney | Uma Thurman | Vivica A. Fox

Directors: Joel Schumacher

Project Name: Batman & Robin

Subject: Alicia Silverstone | Batgirl

Characters: Batgirl

Related Items

Categories

Action | Buddy Films | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Kenner | Science Fiction | Sequels | Toys & Figures