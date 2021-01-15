Share Page Support Us
The New York Times Full Frontal/The Kids Stay in the Picture Full Page Newspaper Ads (August 2, 2002) [A24]

The New York Times Full Frontal/The Kids Stay in the Picture Full Page Newspaper Ads (August 2, 2002) [A24]
$22.99

$18.70


1 in stock


newspSKU: 210115-84324-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Blair Underwood | David Duchovny | Eddie Albert | Julia Roberts | Peter Bart | Robert Evans | Steven Soderbergh
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Biography | Comedy | Documentary | Drama
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The New York Times Full Frontal Full Page and The Kids Stay in the Picture Half Page Newspaper Ads (August 2, 2002).

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Cast: Blair Underwood | Catherine Keener | David Duchovny | David Hyde Pierce | Eddie Albert | Julia Roberts | Mary McCormack | Nicky Katt | Peter Bart | Robert Evans
Directors: Brett Morgen | Nanette Burstein | Steven Soderbergh
Filmography: Full Frontal | The Kids Stay in the Picture
Publication: The New York Times

