Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster

H.R. Giger Museum Anima Mia 36 x 24 Inch Poster
View larger

$18.99

$11.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171121-68573-1
Part No: CJ3530
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ridley Scott  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Movies, TV & Gaming
Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This oversized poster is one of a series created to celebrate the life and work of HR Giger, who designed the original Alien design for Ridley Scott’s film. See additional designs from this series Here.

On June 20, 1998, the Museum HR Giger opened its doors inside of the medieval Château St. Germain in the 400 year old historic, walled city of Gruyères, Switzerland. The museum’s top floor contains a permanent display of Giger’s private art collection, along with the Museum Gallery, where curated exhibitions are showcased.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Subject: Alien
Artists: H.R. Giger

Related Items

Pieces: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Illustrated Jacket Clear Vinyl
Tenebrae Limited Synapse Steelbook Combo Edition
Bela Lugosi as Dracula 24 x 36 inch Black & White Movie Poster
Krull Blu-ray Edition
Bruce Lee Focus Childrens Apparel
The Fate of the Furious: Original Soundtrack Album
John Williams Greatest Hits 1969 – 1999 2-Disc Set [Star Wars, E.T., Saving Private Ryan + Many More]
Alien Face Sticker Apparel
Bruce Lee Swinging Yellow Nunchucks Front and Back Printed Apparel
RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)

Categories

Action | Art & Creativity | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *